FREDERICK PLYBON, 81, of Huntington, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born October 29, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Walter and Opal Plybon. He retired from Owens-Illinois. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Plybon; brothers, Jack, Dave, Gene, Harry and George. He leaves behind a daughter, Annette McCloud; two brothers, Lewis (Mary) Plybon and Orvil Plybon; and one sister, Minnie Plybon. He will be missed dearly by his daughter and many nieces and nephews. Annette would like to thank Fresenius for the love they showed Frederick, and a special thank you to Kristin. "Dad, I love you forever." Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jerry Matt. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019