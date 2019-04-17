







GAIL MARSH HARDIN MARTIN, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born July 19, 1924, in Lawrence County, Ky., a daughter of the late Silas J. "S.J." and Sallie Shivel Hardin. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Irene Hardin: brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack (Millie) Hardin, Lawrence (Delores) Hardin, Phillip Hardin, Mack (Glenna) Hardin and Clint (Betty) Hardin; and brothers-in-law, George Sullivan and James Webb. She was a former employee of Tradewell, Chesapeake, Ohio, and Holderby's, Proctorville, Ohio; was a volunteer at St. Mary's Medical Center for 18 years; and was a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Vernon Lee "Spud" Martin; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert and Deborah Martin of Ona, Gary Martin of Proctorville, Ohio, and George and Teresa Martin of Martinsville, Va.; four grandsons and three granddaughters-in-law, Michael (Hollie) Martin, Timothy McClung, Christopher (Meredith) Martin and Lucas (Makala) Martin; three great-grandsons, Levi, Titus and Cyrus Martin, and two great-granddaughters, Zoe Martin and Kendall Martin; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Lucille Sullivan and Ernestine and Don Morford, all of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Janice Webb of Georgetown, TX; three brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Linda) Hardin, Bill (Janet) Hardin and Francis (Lynette) Hardin, all of Louisa, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Elsie Hardin of Mansfield, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers and her great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019