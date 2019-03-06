|
GAIL SCARBERRY, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home. She was born July 5, 1952, in Huntington, daughter of the late Virgil and Ginny Belville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Gail Hunt. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Randy Scarberry; one son, Justin (Tabitha) Hunt; two stepdaughters, Miranda (Ron) Swanson and Natasha Scarberry; two grandsons, Ethan and Quentin Hunt; three step-grandchildren, Kyle and Koda Swanson, and Alyssa Washington; and two sisters, Pinkie Holschuh and Judy Wiley. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jason Morris, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019