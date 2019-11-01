The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GAILA DAMRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GAILA DEANNA DAMRON


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GAILA DEANNA DAMRON Obituary




GAILA DEANNA DAMRON, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Glen Kiah Williamson officiating. She was born April 20, 1961, to the late William Chester and Doris Ward Ekers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ward Jeffrey, and a nephew, Thomas Vinson Ekers. She left behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Amanda Robertson (Matt) and Heather Adkins; two grandchildren, Cazzie and Faith Robertson; ex-husband and lifelong friend, Willis Ray Damron; brothers, Bill Ekers (Donna) and Keith Ekers; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GAILA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now