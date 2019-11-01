|
GAILA DEANNA DAMRON, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Glen Kiah Williamson officiating. She was born April 20, 1961, to the late William Chester and Doris Ward Ekers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ward Jeffrey, and a nephew, Thomas Vinson Ekers. She left behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Amanda Robertson (Matt) and Heather Adkins; two grandchildren, Cazzie and Faith Robertson; ex-husband and lifelong friend, Willis Ray Damron; brothers, Bill Ekers (Donna) and Keith Ekers; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019