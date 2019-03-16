|
|
|
GARNEITA JUNE COBURN, 94, of Ironton, sister of James and Gary Coburn of Ironton and Denvil Coburn of Gallipolis, Ohio, died March 14 at home. She was a retired inspector for Wilson Sporting Goods. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Burial Park mausoleum, Ashland. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Freedom Baptist Church, c/o Pastor Matt Dillon, 263 Co. Road 5, Kitts Hill, OH 45645. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More