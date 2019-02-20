|
GARNET ALBRIGHT, 97 years and 11 months, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Marion and Eliza McClellan. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Sebert Albright, and many brothers and sisters. Garnet was a lifetime member of Liberty Baptist Church. Garnet is survived by four children, Loretta Ferguson of Akron, Ohio, Dallas (Barb) Albright of Cambridge, Ohio, Harold Albright of Branchland, W.Va., and Wiley (Sherry) Albright of Ringgold, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Smith, Ella Adkins, Dorothy Bodinger, Pearl (Ronnie) Lambert; and many nieces, nephews and special friend, Brenda Conner. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in Albright Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019