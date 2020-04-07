Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
GARNET LUCILLE BROWN

GARNET LUCILLE BROWN Obituary

GARNET LUCILLE BROWN, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at home. She was born October 9, 1936, in Cabell County, W.Va., to the late Gleo Harper and Lillian Henson McQuaid. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jackson Lee Brown; a son, Josh W. Brown; and eight siblings. She was a graduate of Chesapeake High School and was an alumni majorette. She is survived by two sons, Todd Brown and Troy Brown; two daughters, Debra Brown Baker and Alisa Brown Walker; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alvin (Talmage) McQuaid and William (Ruth) McQuaid; and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of 10th Avenue Church of God. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020
