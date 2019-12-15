Home

Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
More Obituaries for GARNETT JOHNSON
GARNETT MARY JEFFERS JOHNSON

GARNETT MARY JEFFERS JOHNSON Obituary

GARNETT MARY JEFFERS JOHNSON, 86, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Minister Gregory Dial. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born May 10, 1933, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Johnny and Mindy Harless Jeffers. She was a seamstress and a former employee of Allegreco. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by children, Wendell, Wandall, Deborah Heaberlin and Gale Heaberlin; five brothers and four sisters. Survivors include two sons, Gregory Heaberlin and Gerry Heaberlin; daughter, Rena Elkins; sister, Reedith Wyatt; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a special friend, Debra Wade. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
