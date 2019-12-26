|
GARY ALLEN BAILEY, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to his Heavenly Father, Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Martin and Ruth Mae Bailey, and his brother Kirk Nolan Bailey. He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Donna Sue Bailey of Huntington, W.Va.; his mother in-law Mildred Genevie Adkins of Huntington; his sister, Lovenia (Bill) Long of Chesapeake, Ohio; a very special aunt, Oneida "Auntie" Robertson of Huntington, W.Va.; his children Melissa (Derick) Wren, and Jamie (Sarah) Bailey of Huntington, W.Va.; his six grandchildren, Braydon and Ashton Wren, Dalton and Kenya Bailey, and Emma and Josh Butts. Gary was a proud lineman for over 40 years at Appalachian Power Company. A dedicated Christian and deacon, he set an example through the way he lived his life and offered help to anyone he could. He loved his wife, children and his grandchildren more than anything, constantly reminding them that "Pappy loves you." Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington and funeral service at noon Saturday, December 28 at Chapman's Mortuary with Jamie Bailey and Pastor Carl Lilly officiating. Burial will be in Docks Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the Bailey family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019