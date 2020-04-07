|
GARY ALLEN LOWE, 43, of Milton, passed away April 4, 2020. He was born February 1, 1977, in Summersville, W.Va. Gary was a contractor and a veteran of the US Army. He was preceded in death by his mother Velma Lowe, brothers infant Jerry Jr. and Tim. He is survived by his wife Tracy Steen Lowe; daughters Nicole, Brooke and Kaylee Lowe, all of Birch River, W.Va.; step-daughter Zayla Steen of Milton; sisters Edna Miller, Trish Murphy, Robin Bailey and Melissa Lowe; one brother, Terry Lowe; Pastor Sunny Williams and David Bledsoe, who were both father figures, and his mother-in-law Ann Bledsoe. There will be no services at this time. Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020