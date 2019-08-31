|
|
GARY CLIFFORD BLANKENSHIP, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowen Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on May 1, 1945, in Lavalette, W.Va., a son of the late Garland and Pearl Thelma Crockett Blankenship. In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Blankenship; his sisters, Anna Ruth Blankenship, Marylin (Bonnie) Pruitt, Beverly Jane Adkins and Glenna Lou Chaney; two brothers, Samuel Lee Blankenship and Karl Eldridge Blankenship; niece, Kimberly Jane Pruitt; and nephew, Dwight Douglas Blankenship. Survivors include one brother, Garland Timothy Blankenship of Tiffin, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019