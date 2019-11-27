|
|
On October 15, 2019, GARY E. GOODRICH went to be with his Heavenly Father very peacefully after a long illness. Gary was born September 14, 1942, in Huntington, the son of the late Paul Edward Ritchie and Alice R. Goodrich-Chapman. He was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory L. Goodrich. Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Naomi F. Sexton Goodrich; daughter, Deanna M. Goodrich of Houston, Texas; sisters, Carolyn Bloom (Gary) of Houston, Texas, and Dottie L. Meadows (Clint) of Nicholasville, Ky.; and a brother, James D. Chapman (Lynn) of Lake Lure, N.C. Gary worked with Local 80 Asbestos Workers as an asbestos insulator by trade for 34 years. He retired at the age of 50 and spent a great deal of his time volunteering with friends and elder neighbors. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. "Crossing the Bar" by Alfred Lord Tennyson: Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, When I put out to sea, But such a tide as moving seems asleep, Too full for sound and foam, When that which drew from out the boundless deep Turns again home. Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark! And there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; For though from out our bourn of time and place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have crossed the bar.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019