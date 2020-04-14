|
GARY ISHMEL HODGE, 70, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. II Corinthians 5:8 provides Christians assurance that to be absent from the body is to present with the Lord. Gary was born October 14, 1949, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Ishmel and Lula Hodge. He was preceded in death by one sister, Della Hodge. He is survived by one daughter, Mandy Perry (Ryan); two grandchildren, Jace and Isaiah Perry; one sister, Jill Sansom; and a special nephew and niece, Michael Sansom and Brianna Sansom (Morgan). Gary was a retired chemical operator from Union Carbide. A private ceremony will be conducted Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, W.Va., with the Rev. Skip Seibel officiating. Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020