







GARY JAMES SKEAN, 75, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away at his residence on May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Gary was born on September 3, 1943, in Wayne County, the son of the late Glen James and Irenea Brooks Sowards Skean. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Franklin Skean. Gary was a veteran of the US Army, having served during Vietnam, and a retired truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Nola McCoy Skean; son and daughter-in-law, Gary Franklin and Patricia Lynn Skean; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammie and Randy McVay, Amy and Todd Frazier and Casey Prince; five grandchildren, Tessa Michelle Hanshaw, Breanna McVay, Alexis Brewer, Jacob Skean and Addison Frazier; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Harper Hanshaw; and one brother and sister-in-law, Bernie and Ida Carol Skean. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019