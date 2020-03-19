|
GARY LEE "LITTLE ABE" FREEMAN, 80, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 30, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Herman and Ruth Ratcliff Freeman. He was a graduate of Huntington East High School, attended Marshall University, attended Antioch Baptist Church, was a huge WVU fan, retired from INCO Alloys and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Gene Freeman and Jerry Dale Freeman. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Freeman of Milton, W.Va.; one son, Mark Edward Freeman (Cathy) of Ona, W.Va.; two daughters, Leigh Gillmeister (Greg) of Milton, W.Va., and Mary Bednar of Stow, Ohio; and one sister, Carol Underwood of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother, John Paul Freeman (Kay) of Barboursville, W.Va.; grandchildren, Joe Freeman, Dave Freeman (Lauren), Ian Gillmeister (Kimmy), Leslie Hajiyev (Zack) and Jeremy Parton. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va., with Pastor Don Weeks officiating. Burial will follow. A public funeral service for friends and family will be conducted at a later date. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. An online video tribute, condolences and memories may be viewed and shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020