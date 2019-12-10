The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY NEELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY LYNN NEELY


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY LYNN NEELY Obituary

GARY LYNN NEELY, 73, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, husband of Bobbie Lee Neely, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in Leconte Medical Center Sevierville, Tenn. He was born June 7, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late Frank and Margaret Lunsford Neely. One son, Kody McQueen, also preceded him in death. He was a 1965 Huntington East High School graduate, a US Navy veteran serving in Vietnam, and a retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff. Gary was also a member of the VFW and American Legion. Survivors in addition to his wife include two daughters, Ashton McQueen and Maggie Newcome; and one son, Hunter McQueen. By Gary's wishes, there will be no services. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now