GARY LYNN NEELY, 73, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, husband of Bobbie Lee Neely, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in Leconte Medical Center Sevierville, Tenn. He was born June 7, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late Frank and Margaret Lunsford Neely. One son, Kody McQueen, also preceded him in death. He was a 1965 Huntington East High School graduate, a US Navy veteran serving in Vietnam, and a retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff. Gary was also a member of the VFW and American Legion. Survivors in addition to his wife include two daughters, Ashton McQueen and Maggie Newcome; and one son, Hunter McQueen. By Gary's wishes, there will be no services. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019