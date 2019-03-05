







GARY ROGER HOBACK SR., 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday March, 1, 2019 at Hospice House of Huntington. He was born August 23, 1936 in Cabell County, a son of the late Ralph and Erie Childers Hoback. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hoback, and sister, Mary Alley. He was a deacon and member of the former Highlawn Baptist Church. Roger retired from AT&T/Lucent Technologies and was a member of the Happy Hunt Club. He enjoyed playing the guitar for the Code "5" music group. He served in the National Guard and active duty in the Berlin Crisis as a Staff Sergeant for the Aviation Troop of the 150th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Roger was also a former Scoutmaster and a Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed retirement on his farm, with his horses, family and friends. Surviving are his son, Gary Roger Hoback II (Sherri, whom he thought of as a daughter) of Chesapeake, Ohio; grandson, Roger Hoback III (Brianna) of Proctorville, Ohio; great grandson, Braxton Hoback; special niece, Rebecca Bookwalter; numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. A special thanks to caregiver Sandy Loundenback. Visitation will be observed from noon till 1 p.m. Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with funeral services following at 1 p.m., with Pastor David Jicka officiating. Burial will follow at Newman Cemetery, Lavalette, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.