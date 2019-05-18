Home

GARY WAYNE TYO

GARY WAYNE TYO, 78, of Ironton, widow of Lois Alexander Tyo, died May 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had worked at Community Action Organization and at Ironton Coke Plant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214, or to the , 8189 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 18, 2019
