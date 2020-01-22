|
|
GAY LOUISE BURNSIDE, 80, of Columbus, Indiana, passed from this life at 7:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Four Seasons Retirement Center. Mrs. Burnside was born January 19, 1940, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of C.N. and Flora Kitchen Brewer. She married David Kelso Burnside in June 1962; he preceded her in death October 8, 2016. Mrs. Burnside was co-owner of Burnside Mfg. Home Sales and American Flag Store. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and Delta Theta Tau Sorority and was involved with the Columbus Emmaus Community. Survivors include her sisters, Claire Marie Verwer of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Patsy (Jack) Collins of Zionsville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Jeannie (John) Piatt of Columbus, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Nancy Franklin. The funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sarah Campbell officiating. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to time of service Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Garland Brook Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Learning Tree Preschool or Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. Online condolences and special memories may be shared with Gay's family at barkesweaverglick.com. Arrangements were made by Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home, Columbus, Indiana.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020