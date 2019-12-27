|
GENE AUSTIN MOORE, 70, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 25 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Henderson (W.Va.) Church of Christ. Burial will be in Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WV School of Preaching, 1 Willard Ave., Moundsville, WV 26041. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019