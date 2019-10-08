The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
GENEVA ANNA BAKER, 102, of Harrison, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Shawnee Springs Care Facility. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Geneva was born November 5, 1916, in Hayti, South Dakota, daughter of Oscar and Hilma Salonen. Preceded in death by her husband Chris Baker and son Donnie Baker, sister Ivadelle Juntti, brothers William Salonen, Leslie Salonen, Gordon Salonen and Vern Salonen. Grateful for having shared her life with her family. She grew up in Lake Norden, South Dakota. After marrying Chris, moved to California. Upon the passing of her husband and son, Geneva moved to Huntington, W.Va., to live with her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Ezra Jenkins. In 2013 she moved to West Harrison, Ind., to be closer to family with Joyce and Ezra. Geneva always had a smile to share with everyone. When asked on her 100th birthday how she was able to live such a happy life she responded,"By loving the Lord and always counting your blessings." Geneva is survived by her sister Joyce Jenkins, brother and sister-in-law Lowell and Charmane Salonen, and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
