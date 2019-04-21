







GENEVA MAE ADKINS, 82, of Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Emual Adkins and Danny Wooten. Burial will follow at the Osburn Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. She was born May 22, 1936, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of John and Polly Stephens Hale. Geneva was a Jehovah's Witness by faith. Also preceding her in death were three sisters, infant Rebecca Hale, Cora Lee Steele and Georgia Adkins; four brothers, Seibren Hale, Franklin Delano Hale, French Hale, John Douglas Hale; and a precious granddaughter, Faith Marie Fry. Survivors include three daughters, Jeanie Wooten and husband Danny of Piketon, Ohio, Scheilla Rowe and husband Robert of Genoa, W.Va., Tina Fry and husband Dennis of Piketon, Ohio; a son, Bacil Thomas Adkins of East Lynn, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. The family would like to thank the Oncology Department at St. Mary's Medical Center as well as a special niece, Teresa Staley, and two special nephews, Ronnie Staley and Calvin Adkins. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019