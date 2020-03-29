|
GENEVIEVE WANDA CLAY, 89, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born August 3, 1930, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Early Ferguson and Mahala Cremeans Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Tufts, and two brothers, Kenneth Ferguson and Glenn Ferguson. She was a former employee of Logan Corporation and was a member of Dillon Chapel. She is survived by her husband, Henry Donald Clay; two sons, Jonathan Clay and Teresa Setliff of Barboursville, and Joe Clay and his wife Sandra of Huntington; one sister, Winnie Hemlepp of Ashland, Ky.; two brothers, Jerry Ferguson of the Carolinas and Huey Ferguson of Salt Rock; four grandchildren, Scott Berry, Brandi Ball, Jonny Clay and Tyler Clay; and eight great-grandchildren. Family services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, with Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Family requests no flowers. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020