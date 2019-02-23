|
|
|
GENEVINE "GINNY" CARTER, 87, of Huntington, widow of Jesse "Sonny" Carter, died February 20. She retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church of Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Kenova, 1120 Poplar Street, Kenova, WV 25530.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
