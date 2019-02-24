







GENEVINE COLLINS CARTER, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, went to be with the Lord peacefully Wednesday, February 20, 2019. "Ginny" was born January 23, 1932, to Walter and Lennie Mae Collins. She retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Real Estate Division where she regularly wrote for the Castle Comments Newsletter. Ginny was an avid Marshall University football and basketball fan, being a season ticket holder for many years, and enjoyed traveling to away games. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Kenova. In addition to her parents, Ginny was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jesse P. "Sonny" Carter; one brother, Walter Collins; and one sister, Jo Ann Hughes. She is survived by her children, Gale (Tony) Vencill of North Carolina, Thea (Roger) Cline of Kentucky, Greg (Starr) Carter, Neal Carter, all of Tennessee, and John (Jennifer) Carter of Florida; her grandchildren, Alison Hill, Caleb, Leslie and Maria Cline, Daniel Adkins, Zane and Kacey Carter, Sara Carter, and Bella and Olivia Carter; one great-granddaughter, Hadley Hill; one brother, Jack Collins; two sisters, Nancy Moore and Mary Mack; and a host of dearly loved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Kenova with Pastors Dave Akers and Jack Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.