GENIE McKENZIE, 82, of Ashland, widow of Donald Ray McKenzie, died July 19 at home. She retired from King's Daughters Medical Center as a supervisor in diagnostic and X-ray imaging services. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 61000 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 23, 2019