GEORGE CLETIS McCOMAS, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. He was born December 7, 1928, in Scottown, Ohio, to the late Denver and Ina Burcham McComas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ernestine Bradley and Geraline Miller. He retired from Allied Chemical and was a member of the Proctorville Volunteer Fire Department. He was a Korean War Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Charlene McComas; one son, Michael McComas; granddaughter, Lauren McComas; grandson, Jonathan McComas; great-granddaughter, Abby McComas; brother, Durbert McComas; several nieces and nephews; cousins, Paul and David McComas; and neighbor, Carl Callicoat, whom the family appreciates all their help around the farm. The family would like to also express a special thanks to everyone at Wyngate at Rivers Edge. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Proctorville VFW Post No. 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019