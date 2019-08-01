|
|
GEORGE FRANKLIN DAVIS JR., 86, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Huntington, by Pastor Donnie McCloud. He was born September 5, 1932, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late George Franklin and Ethel Marie Horsley Davis. He is preceded in death by one son, George Franklin Davis III, and one son-in-law, Mark Jackson Sr., one brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Betty Davis, and one brother-in-law, Don McCloud. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Delores Louise Chinn Davis; two daughters, Cathy Jackson (Tim Shoemaker) and Theresa Rickman (Robert Rickman); two sisters, Delores McCloud and Juanita Wilson; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019