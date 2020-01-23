|
GEORGE FREDRICK RAUB JR., 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Alan Frye. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born April 17, 1926, in Huntington, a son of the late George F. Raub Sr. and Ophia Farris Raub. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II and the Korean War. He was a deacon for 65 years at East Campbell Park United Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and a granddaughter, Julie Foster. He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Larry Crouch, Sheila Foster and Donna and Darrell Matthews, all of Huntington; sister, Lula Bell Gustin of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Beverly Raub of Baton Rouge, La.; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020