GEORGE G. LAMBERT JR., 82, of Ashland, widower of Vida Nell Blevins Lambert, died May 30 in Harbou Healthcare, Ironton. He was a retired USAF Master Sergeant and retired from the Veterans Administration as a medical records clerk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019
