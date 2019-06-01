Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home Inc
2702 Panola St
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
(606) 739-5155
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE LAMBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE G. LAMBERT Jr.

Obituary Flowers

GEORGE G. LAMBERT Jr. Obituary




GEORGE G. LAMBERT JR., 82, of Ashland, widower of Vida Nell Blevins Lambert, died May 30 in Harbou Healthcare, Ironton. He was a retired USAF Master Sergeant and retired from the Veterans Administration as a medical records clerk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries