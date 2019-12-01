|
|
GEORGE JAY CARTER III, 75, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born August 25, 1944, in Louisa, Ky., son of the late George Jay and Margaret (Frasher) Carter. George was a retired school teacher and businessman in Wayne County, was a US Navy Corpsman and Veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a member of the Kenova 1st Presbyterian Church. Survivors include two sons, George Jay Carter IV and John Michael Carter, both of Ohio; one sister, Joanne May of Daytona Beach, Fla.; one brother, Dr. Michael Carter of Campbellsville, Ky.; and several grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December, 3, 2019, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, Ky., followed by services at 2 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Scholarship Fund, The Conover Education Center, Campbellsville Univ. Harrodsburg, 1150 Danville Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019