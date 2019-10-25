|
GEORGE MARION FITZPATRICK, 87, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Marion and Ironton, Ohio, passed away October 9, 2019 at Sunset Lake Health & Rehab Center in Venice, Florida. Mr. Fitzpatrick, a native of Ashland, Kentucky, was born February 26, 1932; a son to the late Thomas Young Fitzpatrick and Agnes (VanHoose) Fitzpatrick. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters, great grandson, Reid Thomas Fitzpatrick, and his wife of 60 years, Joyce (Ferrel) Fitzpatrick whom he married July 2, 1955. Mr. Fitzpatrick graduated from Ashland High in 1950 and was a member of the National Guard in Kentucky, Texas and Florida for which he was honored earlier this year. He was a Mason and member of the Elks Lodge 32 in Marion, Ohio, where in 1972 he was elected to the highest office. He was an avid golfer and animal lover. The family always had multiple pets including dogs, cats, birds, and a horse. George started his career in the telecommunications industry in 1955, hiring on with Automatic Electric, a job which would entail several years of travel. His first assignment took him to Texas and then Florida, where the couple's first son, Thomas, was born and many stops along the east coast including North Carolina, the birthplace of their second son, Mark. George, a talented technician was soon offered a job with GTE that would bring him back to southern Ohio. Promotions followed and he ended his career with GTE in Engineering Special Services Supervision in Marion, Ohio. Soon thereafter, George and Joyce retired to Venice, Florida, in 1992 where they resided together until Joyce's death in 2015. He is survived by two sons, Thomas Richey Fitzpatrick and wife Laurie of Christiana, Tenn., and Mark Alan Fitzpatrick and Cynthia Wall of Marion, Ohio; a brother, James Fitzpatrick of Jeffersonville, Ind.; two grandchildren, Tyler Fitzpatrick and his wife, Stephanie of Nicholasville, Ky., and Emily Fitzpatrick of North Bergen, N.J.; and one great grandchild, Ava Fitzpatrick of Nicholasville, KY. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Rev. Dave Lambert. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery and visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m., until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Fitzpatrick's condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019