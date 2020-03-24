|
GEORGE THOMAS JUSTICE, 60, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence. George was born January 20, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Esther Lois Justice and the late Fred Justice. He was a retired surveyor and coal miner, was a lifelong member of the Wayne United Methodist Church, and a true believer in the Lord. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother John Charles Justice. Survivors include his sister Bonnie Morris (David) of Lavalette, W.Va.; two children, Trenton X Adkins and Paige Justice of Huntington, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va., with the Rev. Otis Bowens officiating. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020