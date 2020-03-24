Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE JUSTICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE THOMAS JUSTICE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE THOMAS JUSTICE Obituary

GEORGE THOMAS JUSTICE, 60, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence. George was born January 20, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Esther Lois Justice and the late Fred Justice. He was a retired surveyor and coal miner, was a lifelong member of the Wayne United Methodist Church, and a true believer in the Lord. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother John Charles Justice. Survivors include his sister Bonnie Morris (David) of Lavalette, W.Va.; two children, Trenton X Adkins and Paige Justice of Huntington, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va., with the Rev. Otis Bowens officiating. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -