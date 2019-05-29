







GEORGE WILSON JR., "Budgie," 88, of Milton, W.Va., passed away May 26, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born May 19, 1931, in Cabell County, W.Va., a native and lifelong resident of Milton. He was the longest living member of his entire family. He was an avid reader and seeker of knowledge. Some of his greatest pleasures were helping friends and neighbors in need. Budgie's talents in repairing cars, trucks, tractors and anything mechanical were legendary. He attended Lower Creek Methodist Church and held multiple leadership positions in the church. Budgie had an inner strength and love of God that allowed him to provide extraordinary care for his wife in his later years. He is the son of the late George Wilson Sr. and Ruby Perdue Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Lula Hatfield Wilson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and John Morgan and Marilyn and Danny McNeely; one son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Marsha Wilson; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Ted Nance. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 29, 2019