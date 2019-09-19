|
GEORGETTE FAYE BRANGHAM, 93 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at her residence on Monday, September 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Jim Plyburn officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 10:30 a.m. She was born April 8, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late George F. and Marguerite Henry Conway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Harless, Ann Crow and Virginia Johnson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a graduate from Huntington East High School, where she enjoyed her years as a cheerleader. She retired from the Cabell County Courthouse so she could take care of her beloved grandson, Jon. She also worked at the former Anderson-Newcomb and Guyan Golf and Country Club. Faye was a 50-year member of the Huntington Woman's Club. She was an avid Marshall sports fan. Faye is survived by her loving family, her daughter and son-in-law, Nancie and Fred Perry, grandson Jonathan "Jon" Perry of Huntington and several nieces and nephews. She was godmother to Joy Biddar of Darien, Ga. The family would like to thank her nurse, Rhonda Webb and St. Mary's Home Health for their excellent care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019