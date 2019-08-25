|
GEORGIA MCCLURE WAUGH, 74, of Lesage, peacefully went to join the Lord Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home. She was born February 23, 1945, in Seth, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Marcus and Rosalee Bell Moore LoveJoy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gene Waugh; one brother, George Marcus LoveJoy; and two sisters, Shirley Lee Baker and Glenna Bell Rogers. She is survived by her four children, Melinda Vance, Larry Waugh Jr., Timothy Waugh and Dianna Lino; five grandchildren, Timothy Waugh Jr., Brittany Vance, Tosha Waugh, Amber Vance, Gabriella Waugh, Colten Rupe; two sisters, Donna Faye Watts, Janit Bowen; and seven great-grandchildren. Georgia was a wife, mother and friend whose faith in God stayed strong to the end. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019