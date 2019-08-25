The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
GEORGIA MCCLURE WAUGH

GEORGIA MCCLURE WAUGH, 74, of Lesage, peacefully went to join the Lord Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home. She was born February 23, 1945, in Seth, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Marcus and Rosalee Bell Moore LoveJoy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gene Waugh; one brother, George Marcus LoveJoy; and two sisters, Shirley Lee Baker and Glenna Bell Rogers. She is survived by her four children, Melinda Vance, Larry Waugh Jr., Timothy Waugh and Dianna Lino; five grandchildren, Timothy Waugh Jr., Brittany Vance, Tosha Waugh, Amber Vance, Gabriella Waugh, Colten Rupe; two sisters, Donna Faye Watts, Janit Bowen; and seven great-grandchildren. Georgia was a wife, mother and friend whose faith in God stayed strong to the end. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
