







GEORGIA RUTH ERWIN, 87, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born May 8, 1931, in St. Albans, daughter of the late Emil and Lula Hensley Atkins. Georgia had 25 years of service at TS Trim in Athens, Ohio, and was a member of the Chester United Methodist Church and the Chester Garden Club. Georgia loved her rescue cat, Sunshine, growing roses and taking care of her Purple Martins. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Carol Erwin; her daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Steven Figiel; grandchildren, Paul (Stephanie) Erwin, Jamie (Scott) Newell, Jonathan (Sara) Rayburn and Juli Bixler; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Mackenzie, Aubree, Aranda and Olivia; and a sister, Norma Gibson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Erwin, four brothers and four sisters. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Chester Cemetery with Pastor Sheryl Goble officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.