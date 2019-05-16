







GERALD "JERRY" EUGENE FRYE, 78, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on March 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, of natural causes. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Cabell County, a son of the late Homer and Ruby Dailey Frye. He is also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Carolyn Sue Rowe. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Rose Frye; one daughter, Pamela Frye; one son, David Frye and wife Terri; one stepdaughter, Felisha Dunlap; one stepson, Matthew Meadows and wife Genella; two sisters, Barbara Cassady and Brenda Hall and husband Charlie; four grandchildren, Sara Layne, Benjamin Wilks, Micah Brunty and Cody Frye; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Vernon Wallace officiating. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019