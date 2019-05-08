







GERALD LEE FERGUSON, 90, went home to be with Our Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehab, surrounded by his loving family. He joins his wife of more than 57 blissful years, Hattie Lee, in eternal peace and joy. He was born in Huntington, the son of Robert Lee Ferguson and Nina Lucille Stone. He is survived by a son, Robert Alexander Ferguson (Mary Jo) of Mooresville, N.C.; a daughter, Deborah S. Fende (Frank J. Fende Jr., deceased), sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Ken Zenowicz, special cousin, Rosie Estep (Bilton), four beautiful nieces, Claire Bias (Terry), Heather Collins (Jerry), Julie Nelson and Erin Pack (Erik), and two very special friends, Brenda Chapman and Tim Urian, all of Huntington area. Gerald was an honorable Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He graduated from Marshall College with an Accounting degree, a career he pursued at Holland-SUCO (Chemetron) and the city of Huntington before retiring from Sturm Machine. Gerald was a devoted member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church, where he served throughout the years on many committees, and was tremendously involved in the church's building and expansion projects. He was an avid fan of Marshall University sports. Over the years, he and Hattie would travel to away football games to cheer on The Herd. In his spare time, in earlier years, he greatly enjoyed bass fishing and playing golf. In later years he delighted in feeding the birds and deer, working jigsaw puzzles and just being around people, joking with them! He was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. A memorial service celebrating his life will be at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 3146 Saltwell Road, Huntington, W.Va., on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Bill DeMoss and Dr. Bill Wilson will be officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the Huntington Health and Rehab employees for the overwhelming love and kindness shown to Gerald this past year. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 8, 2019