GERALD MITCHELL WHEELER, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., made his heavenly crossing from his boyhood home on January 9, 2020. Born March 13, 1945, he was the son of Jewell Hensley Wheeler. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Wheeler, who loved him with all of her heart; also by two sisters, Marian Broughton of Kettering, Ohio, and Carolyn Jones of Athelia, Ohio. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, David and Cricket; three sisters, Phyllis Wheeler, Ramona Gibson and Patricia Eubank. Mitchell began his career as a tree-trimming perfectionist at the age of 17 under the direction of his father-in-law, Thomas Orie Brooks. He began his own business in 1975; he named it Wheeler's Tree Service. He retired in 2010. Mitchell loved to travel, hunt, fish, bowl and play horseshoes. He loved having his cattle on the homeplace until he was no longer able to care for them. He was a member and trustee of Bowen Ridge Church, which he loved dearly. He is survived by lots of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special nieces, Michelle Dotson, Kay Dick, Missy Means, Vonda Wheeler, Tiffany Fitzpatrick, Rita Blake and Sabrina Bellomy; a special nephew, Pearl Dotson; special brothers-in-law, Don Gibson and Tommy Brooks; special sister-in-law, Trish Dotson; and good friends, Brenda Hysell and Sharon Hogsett. Mitchell is also survived by really special close friends that were more like brothers to him, Joe Hogsett, Greg Brooks and Earl Fortner. All of these people made his last days as good as possible. Pallbearers will be Tommy Brooks, Joe Hogsett, Greg Brooks, Earl Fortner, Matt Fortner and Randy Mullin. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jesse Lacy and Brother Dave Gladwell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. A special thank you to Teresa Davis for her love and care. Special thanks to HIMG, St. Mary's Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Paramount Senior Living and Hospice of Huntington. The family requests that you share a memory online at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.