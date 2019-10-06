|
GERALD ROBERT McCOLLISTER, 88, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, September 30, 2019, at his residence. Mr. McCollister was born December 28, 1930, in Ironton, Ohio, a son to the late Harley E. and Kathryn Heib McCollister. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ramona Ann Lloyd McCollister, whom he married April 1, 1955. Mr. McCollister was a 1948 Ironton High School graduate and a United States Navy veteran. He was a retired electrician from Ironton Iron. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Ironton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Arthur and Mildred Heslop, and brother, Donald McCollister. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Robert "Bob" (Faye) McCollister of Ironton, Ohio, and Brian (Jenny) McCollister of Fishers, Ind.; three daughters, Monica (Robert) Chapman of Cincinnati, Ohio, Melanie (Harry) Li of Little Rock, Ark., and Anna McCollister Slipp of Washington, D.C.; brother, Joseph McCollister of Ironton, Ohio; twin sister, Geraldine Saunders of Ironton, Ohio. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South Sixth Street, Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be provided by Post No. 8850. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the McCollister family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019