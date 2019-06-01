|
GERRY R. DUNCAN, 77, of Huntington, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chateau Grove. Funeral services will be held by the Rev. Brian Hayton at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the funeral home. Gerry was born November 13, 1941, in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Frenchie and Kathleen Seckman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Duncan, and two brothers. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 56. Survivors include her son, Tom Mossburg and fiancee Lisa Arthur of Huntington, and a daughter, Vicki (Greg) Legg of Maineville, Ohio; two brothers, Gary (Nancy) Seckman of Virginia and Fred Seckman of Pennsylvania; one sister, Darlene Seckman of Forida; one granddaughter, Jennifer Legg; and a special dog, Miss Pandy.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019