







GILBERT H. PORTER, 80, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away March 6, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 8, 1938, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Linzy and Martha (Mat) Isaacs Porter. He served in both the United States Army and United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora King Porter; two sons, Joey Porter and Dwayne Porter; one daughter, Mary Young; sisters, Trecia, Mary, Dolly and Sally; and brothers, Ray, Larry, Howard, Jerry, James, Sterling and Freeman. Survivors include one daughter and four sons, Vickie Porter Lepper of Lebanon, Ind., Lin and Angela Porter of Seminole, Fla., Billy and Tammy Porter of Kenova, W.Va., Ben Porter and Michael Young of Branchland, W.Va.; twelve grandchildren, Bailey Porter, Renee Young, Brooke Porter, Kayla Porter, Gilbert Porter, Anthony Porter, Dalton Porter, Felicia Porter, James Lepper, Daniel Lepper, Larry Zimmerman and Derek Zimmerman; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lucille Exline of Ravenna, Ohio, and Addie Moore of Branchland, W.Va.; and fiancee, Lynda Overbaugh of Branchland, W.Va. Due to his wishes, there will be no services, but friends and family are welcomed to call and visit the family home to celebrate Gilbert's life at any time. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary