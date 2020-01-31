Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
GLADA FAYE BURCHAM


1939 - 2020
GLADA FAYE BURCHAM Obituary

GLADA FAYE BURCHAM, 80, of Beckley, W.Va., formerly of Scottown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at a Beckley hospital. She was born April 18, 1939, in Scottown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sylvia G. Burcham. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bowles Gudor; brother, Sheiland Burcham; grandparents, Curtis and Frances Burcham; and the father of her children, Warner Bowles. She was a 1957 graduate of Windsor High School. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Bowles-Handy and Bill Handy of Daniels, W.Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Warner David and Susan Bowles of Carmichael, Calif.; two loving grandchildren that she adored, Thomas David Handy and Macy Bella Bowles; four sisters, Ellena (Jerry) Powers of Proctorville, Ohio, Phyllis (Buddy) Fowler of Crown City, Ohio, Rosa Clark of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Patty (Dicky) Pardue of Huntington, W.Va.; one aunt, Carol Finley of Lebanon, Ohio; two nieces, Debra Harmon and Vickie Burcham; four nephews, Darin Powers, Jay Powers, Chris Harmon and Jeff Fowler; and several cousins. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 625 County Road 775, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
