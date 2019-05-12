







GLADYS LILLIAN VIGLIANCO, 87, of South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home in Naples, Fla. Gladys was born in McDonald, Pa., on May 26, 1931, to the late Gustave and Charlotte Eiler Winters. She married her husband of sixty-eight years, Mike Jack Viglianco, in 1947. They lived the majority of their lives in South Point, Ohio, and later enjoyed spending the winter at their home in Naples, Fla. Gladys was a homemaker who loved her children and was devoted to her many pet dogs throughout her life. She loved to travel, read and was an amateur artist. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, and her son, Michael. She is survived by her four children, John (Karla), Linda (Phil), David (Teresa) and Rick (Faith); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted by Father Moran at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019