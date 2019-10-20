|
|
GLADYS WARF ADKINS, age 97, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly a longtime resident of Ceredo, passed away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House of Lakeland, Fla., on October 16, 2019. Gladys was born on April 14, 1922, in East Lynn, W.Va., to the late Anthony and Dicy Adkins Warf. She married the love of her life, Carroll Adkins, in May of 1942. The couple settled in Ceredo, where they raised their three children, Roger, Gregory and Kristi. Gladys was an enthusiastic and hard worker. As a Marshall University graduate, she taught for many years at Wayne County schools, nurturing and guiding her students at Westmoreland and Kellogg Elementary. Gladys was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her family and dedicated her life to caring and providing for her loved ones. Gladys loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for company. She was also passionate about the gospel and served as a charter member of Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Adkins; son, Roger Carroll Adkins; brother, Nicholas Henry Warf; and sisters, Violet Warf Davisworth and Marie Warf. Gladys is survived by her son, Gregory Kent Adkins (Debra), and daughter, Kristi Lynne Adkins, of Lakeland, Fla.; granddaughters, Carly Marie Adkins Hart (Jonathan) of Lithia, Fla., and Kimberly Lauren Adkins (Nickolas) of Lakeland, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Marie Hart and Cooper Joseph Hart; and one brother, Ollie Warf (Linda) of South Point, Ohio. Family and friends will gather for a viewing at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019