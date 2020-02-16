Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GLEN KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLEN ALLEN KNIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLEN ALLEN KNIGHT Obituary

GLEN ALLEN KNIGHT, 58, of Ona, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Ray Scarberry. Burial will be private. He was born December 22, 1961, in Huntington, son of Rosemary Jackson Walker of Ona and the late George Knight. Glen was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Beaver. Also surviving is his son, Michael Allen Knight of Ona; grandchild, Dakota Knight; and a special friend, Jimmy Cunningham. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -