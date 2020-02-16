|
|
GLEN ALLEN KNIGHT, 58, of Ona, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Ray Scarberry. Burial will be private. He was born December 22, 1961, in Huntington, son of Rosemary Jackson Walker of Ona and the late George Knight. Glen was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Beaver. Also surviving is his son, Michael Allen Knight of Ona; grandchild, Dakota Knight; and a special friend, Jimmy Cunningham. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020