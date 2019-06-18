







MR. GLENDON LEE GARRETT SR., the man, the myth, the legend, age 65, of Huntington, W.Va., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 24, 1954, in Alpine, Ala. He was the son of the late John S. Garrett and Irene Keith Garrett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leobia Garrett, William Garrett, Champion Garrett and Rufus Garrett Sr. Glen worked as a Mechanic and General Superintendent for the City of Huntington and then retired after 37 years of service. In addition to repairing vehicles, his favorite pastimes included mowing the lawn, hosting large cookouts and watching the news. Glen was well known for his delicious "down south" recipes, especially his bar-b-que ribs, collard greens and dressing and gravy. He was also famous for his spirited dancing to his favorite song, "Atomic Dog." Glen was a humble man of few words while simultaneously enjoying sharing stories. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed and remembered. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Vivian Garrett; his four children, Nicole Jackson of Huntington, Tahsha Jackson of Huntington, Glendon (April) Garrett, Jr. of Indiana and Maurio (Amanda) Garrett of Huntington; his six siblings: Lou Alice Garrett (WV), Murry Garrett (WV), Helen Pankey (OH), Juliette Garrett (AL), Gwellin Garrett (AL) and Irene Garrett (AL). Also, surviving are his nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a special brother-in-law, Ronald E. Jackson and a special nephew, Christopher Herring. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Full Gospel Assembly with Bishop Samuel R. Moore officiating. The family will welcome friends at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family below.